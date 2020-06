Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 15, 2020.

Nathan Fahl is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation.

Fahl is described as a 31-year-old white male, 5’10” tall and 126 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2019-72328