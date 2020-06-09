Kamloops Crime of the Week

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Kamloops & District Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: Break and Enter

DATE: May 13, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-15431

On May 13, 2020 at 3:50 AM a male suspect broke into a Sahali business and stole items. The suspect had a crow bar which he used to break through the front door. Once he had loaded items into his bag, he got into a waiting vehicle that is described as being a grey 4-door sedan. The suspect was wearing light-coloured pants with a black belt, a hoodie with the hood up, light-coloured gloves and a mask, and distinctive white/light-coloured shoes with black laces.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Kamloops & District Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.