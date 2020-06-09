158636
148417
Crime-Stoppers

Kamloops Crime of the Week

Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 302187

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here is a recent crime that Kamloops & District Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:          Break and Enter     

DATE:            May 13, 2020     

RCMP FILE:   2020-15431

On May 13, 2020 at 3:50 AM a male suspect broke into a Sahali business and stole items. The suspect had a crow bar which he used to break through the front door. Once he had loaded items into his bag, he got into a waiting vehicle that is described as being a grey 4-door sedan. The suspect was wearing light-coloured pants with a black belt, a hoodie with the hood up, light-coloured gloves and a mask, and distinctive white/light-coloured shoes with black laces.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Kamloops & District Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



158599
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



157482