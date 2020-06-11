Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 11, 2020.

Damon Beaton-Anderson is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Beaton-Anderson is described as a 22-year-old white male, 5’7” tall and 183 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2020-718