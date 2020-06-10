Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 10, 2020.

Mitchell Maclean is wanted for two counts of breach of recognizance.

Maclean is described as a 21-year-old white male, 5’8” tall and 117 lbs. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2020-19409