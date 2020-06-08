Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 8, 2020.

Korey Michael Sweeney (DOB 1992-06-30) is wanted for one count of theft of motor vehicle, one count of flight from police.

Sweeney is described as a 27-year-old white male, 5’10” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2019-68321