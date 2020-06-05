Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 5, 2020.

Brittany Isnardy is wanted for one count of Breach of Release Order.

Isnardy is described as a 23 year old white female, 5’8” tall and 126 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2020-28924