Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 2nd, 2020.

Chelsie Venier is wanted for one count of Theft Under $5000.

Venier is described as a 38-year-old white female, 5’3” tall and 113 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2020-6072