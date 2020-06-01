Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 1st, 2020.

Cathan Hall is wanted for one count of Break and Enter.

Hall is described as a 30 year-old white male, 5’9” tall and 161 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2019-26173