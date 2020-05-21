Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 21, 2020.

Joshua Daniel James (DOB: 1990-07-02) is wanted for two counts of Criminal Harassment, one count of Breach of Undertaking.

James is described as a 29-year-old white male, 5’11” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2019-68295