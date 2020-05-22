Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 22, 2020.

Renee Louise White (DOB 1988-06-23) is wanted for one count of Breach of Undertaking.

White is described as a 31-year-old white female, 5’7” tall and 161 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-18391