Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 20,2020.

Dylan Curtis Stier (DOB 1987-03-06) is wanted for two counts of Theft.

Stier is described as a 33-year-old white male, 6’0” tall and 166 lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-70209