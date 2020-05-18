Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 18. 2020.

Christopher Howard (DOB 1983-07-15) is wanted for two counts of assault and three counts of fail to comply with probation.

Howard is described as a 36-year-old white male, 6’1” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-22771