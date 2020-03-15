154845
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:           THEFT OF BIKES

DATE:             March 11, 2020

RCMP FILE:   2020-14203 and 2020-14196

Two residences of Deldor Road (off Bottom Wood Lake Road) in Lake Country had bikes stolen from their backyards on March 11, 2020. Two bikes stolen from the first home had locks cut.  One bike was a men’s gray and black 21-speed mountain bike and the other was a black men’s 21 speed.

Three doors down, five bicycles were taken from the backside of a detached garage when the suspects cut a new wire fence and moved the bikes through to an open field backing the property.   Bikes stolen from this residence include: 

  • a ladies Cannondale grey/white/black 21 speed mountain bike with black hockey tape on lower frame fork brake cable
  • a men’s (29” frame) black with red lettering “Specialized” 21 speed mountain bike
  • a black and pink 21 speed “Giant” Avanti road bike with a white strip down the front forks
  • a silver “Opus” mountain bike
  • a Norco dark blue and black mountain bike. 

An older style green Ford or Dodge pick-up was noted in the area with two unknown men who may be involved.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

