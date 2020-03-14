Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

155392
You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

 

CRIME:           ROBBERY

DATE:             March 1, 2020

RCMP FILE:    2020-11979

Staff from a convenience store located on the 3100 block of Gordon Drive in Kelowna called RCMP after being robbed at knifepoint on March 1, 2020 at approximately 12:30 a.m.  The suspect, described as a Caucasian male approximately 6’0” tall, was wearing a very distinctive black, yellow, orange and blue jacket with the hood pulled around his face.  The male entered the store, waved a 6-inch knife at the employee and demanded cash and two pre-paid Visa cards before departing on foot westbound on KLO Road.  RCMP enlisted the help of Police Dog Services; however, the track was lost nearby at Okanagan College.  If you recognize this male in the bright jacket, you could earn a reward for your anonymous information. 

