Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT OF LAPTOP

DATE: February 19, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-9866

At 7:40 a.m. on February 19, 2020, two men entered a hotel located on the 2400 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. Once in the lobby, one man attended the breakfast area while the other headed to the client services area where he proceeded to cut the security cable from a laptop and conceal it in his jacket. They left the hotel, one with a black Dell Latitude 3340 laptop and the other with a “free” breakfast, departing in a white Acura sedan. The accomplice has been identified, but RCMP are requesting help in identifying the laptop thief, described as a Caucasian male, 30-40 years old, 6’0” tall with a medium build wearing black pants and shirt, black ball cap and a light grey khaki jacket. If you know this alleged thief, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: THEFT OF PURSE

DATE: February 15, 2020

RCMP FILE: 2020-8975

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify a woman who made off with a purse from a family event held at the Parkinson Recreation Centre on February 15, 2020. Video surveillance from the event, held between 6:00 and 8:30 p.m., shows a woman leaving with the purse in hand at 7:45 p.m. The light pink Michael Kors backpack style purse held a wallet, cell phone, car keys and family ID. Several days later, the wallet and keys were located after being dropped in a Canada Post mailbox. If you can help to identify this purported thief, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net

Photo: Crime Stoppers

