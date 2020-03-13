Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in effect as of March 13, 2020.

Andrew Daryl James Monnette (DOB 1990-12-07) is wanted for one count of being unlawfully at large.

Monnette is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6” tall and 124 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

Case # U80A00005637