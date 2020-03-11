Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 11, 2020.

Dylan Allan Gontar (DOB 1993-02-02) is wanted for one count of Theft.

Gontar is described as a 27-year-old Caucasian male, 6’ tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-59195