Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 10, 2020.

James Emmet Laverty (DOB 1964-03-30) is wanted for one count of Theft.

Laverty is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 241 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-77047