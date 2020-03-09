Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 9, 2020.

Vernon Paul Markin (DOB 1971-04-08) is wanted for one count of Assault.

Markin is described as a 48-year-old Caucasian male, 6’ tall and 208 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-77538