Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 5, 2020.

Travis Michael Smith (DOB 1978-04-07) is wanted for one count of breach of probation.

Smith is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 155 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-54269