Unsolved crimes: DLC

CRIME:            MISCHIEF AT CONSTRUCTION SITE

DATE:              October 31, 2017

RCMP FILE:    2017-65801

On the morning of October 31st Lake Country RCMP responded to a mischief complaint occurring at the Lakestone Developments construction site on Tyndall Road.  Sometime overnight a suspect(s) perched on a ridge located above the site and shot off 66 rounds from a .22 caliber rifle.  At least 12 shots made contact – hitting two windows of the office trailer (the bullets embedded into the walls of the trailer), a rear window and tank of a white 1996 Western Star water truck and the front window and sleeper cab of a brown 2001 Kenworth tractor.  Luckily there was no one on site at the time and no houses in the immediate area.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

