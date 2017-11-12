Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.
CRIME: MISCHIEF AT CONSTRUCTION SITE
DATE: October 31, 2017
RCMP FILE: 2017-65801
On the morning of October 31st Lake Country RCMP responded to a mischief complaint occurring at the Lakestone Developments construction site on Tyndall Road. Sometime overnight a suspect(s) perched on a ridge located above the site and shot off 66 rounds from a .22 caliber rifle. At least 12 shots made contact – hitting two windows of the office trailer (the bullets embedded into the walls of the trailer), a rear window and tank of a white 1996 Western Star water truck and the front window and sleeper cab of a brown 2001 Kenworth tractor. Luckily there was no one on site at the time and no houses in the immediate area.
If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.