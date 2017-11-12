Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: MISCHIEF AT CONSTRUCTION SITE

DATE: October 31, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-65801

On the morning of October 31st Lake Country RCMP responded to a mischief complaint occurring at the Lakestone Developments construction site on Tyndall Road. Sometime overnight a suspect(s) perched on a ridge located above the site and shot off 66 rounds from a .22 caliber rifle. At least 12 shots made contact – hitting two windows of the office trailer (the bullets embedded into the walls of the trailer), a rear window and tank of a white 1996 Western Star water truck and the front window and sleeper cab of a brown 2001 Kenworth tractor. Luckily there was no one on site at the time and no houses in the immediate area.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.