Unsolved crimes: West Kel

CRIME: BREAK/ENTER AND THEFT

DATE: October 27, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-64969

West Kelowna RCMP were called to a residence on the 2000 block of Hihannah Drive in the Shannon Lake area on October 27th when items were discovered missing from a garage. Video surveillance at the home showed two suspects broke into the owner’s BMW parked in the driveway and then used the remote to access the garage. The male and female suspects made several trips to a large white sedan (likely a Chrysler 300) with the stolen goods. Items taken from the garage include a stand-up Stanley tool kit, a drill, vacuum, battery charger, cover for a BMW 428i, compressor hose, outdoor lights and various tools.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: RESTAURANT HIT BY BIG NOSED BANDIT

DATE: July 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-41671

A West Kelowna restaurant owner has been devastated by several thefts at her business, L’Oven Farm Fresh Foods, occurring between July and October 31st of this year. The suspect(s) cut a hole in the chain link fence to gain entry to the property that houses an outdoor cooler at the back of the building. The cooler’s locked doors were pried open and the bandit has helped himself to high value items such as prime rib, sausage, cheese and pre-prepped food. The owner has lost approximately $8000 of goods in the last few months. Please contact Crime Stoppers if you can identify this male person of interest who appears to be 5’8”-5’10” in height with reddish blonde hair and a wiry build.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

