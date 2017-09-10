44511
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

             

CRIME:          THEFT FROM VEHICLE

DATE:            August 27, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-51466

Sometime over the period of August 26th to August 27th, 2017, a blue Volkswagen Golf GTI was broken into while parked at the 5 KM mark of Beaver Lake Road.  The driver’s door lock and vehicle ignition had been damaged.  Items taken from the vehicle include the stereo, two skateboards, a socket set, carpenters belt, and a wooden hammer.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.         

 

CRIME:          FRAUD

DATE:            August 28, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-51637

On August 28th, 2017, a debit card that had been accidentally left behind at an ATM machine was used fraudulently numerous times at various locations in Lake Country and Kelowna.  A person of interest identified is described as a Caucasian male in his 20s, with dark coloured hair, and a dark coloured thin beard and mustache.  He was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, a dark t-shirt with the writing "I Love Haters" and dark pants.   He may be associated to a light colored 4-door sedan with a sunroof.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

