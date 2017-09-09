45486
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: West Kel

- | Story: 206046

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

 

CRIME:          THEFT FROM VEHICLE AND FRAUD

DATE:            August 27, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-51494

On August 27th, 2017, a vehicle was broken in to at Bear Creek Provincial Park on Westside Road.  Entry was gained by breaking the passenger side window.  A wallet was taken which included identification, cash and credit cards.  The credit cards were quickly used to obtain approximately $2000 of cash advances at a gas station in Kelowna. If you recognize the person of interest in the photos below, please contact Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.           

 

CRIME:          THEFT OF BOAT MOTOR

DATE:            September 2, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-53036

Sometime over the period of September 1st to September 2nd, 2017, a boat motor was stolen off the back of a fishing boat on the 2600 block of Kyle Road in West Kelowna.  The boat motor is described as a black 2010 Nissan outboard motor, 8-horsepower with Serial #:009494AX.  The value of the motor is approximately $5000.

            

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

