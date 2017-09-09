Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: THEFT FROM VEHICLE AND FRAUD

DATE: August 27, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-51494

On August 27th, 2017, a vehicle was broken in to at Bear Creek Provincial Park on Westside Road. Entry was gained by breaking the passenger side window. A wallet was taken which included identification, cash and credit cards. The credit cards were quickly used to obtain approximately $2000 of cash advances at a gas station in Kelowna. If you recognize the person of interest in the photos below, please contact Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: THEFT OF BOAT MOTOR

DATE: September 2, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-53036

Sometime over the period of September 1st to September 2nd, 2017, a boat motor was stolen off the back of a fishing boat on the 2600 block of Kyle Road in West Kelowna. The boat motor is described as a black 2010 Nissan outboard motor, 8-horsepower with Serial #:009494AX. The value of the motor is approximately $5000.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.