Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: THEFT OF AUTO

DATE: September 4, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-53550

On September 4th, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM, a vehicle was stolen from Gyro Beach at 3400 Lakeshore Road. The vehicle is described as a red 2003 Mini Cooper, 2-door, with a white roof. The owner reported her backpack had also been stolen which included her vehicle keys and wallet. A flute, pink iPhone, and brown Polaroid camera were also inside the vehicle when stolen. BCL: 199SLC, VIN: WMWRC33453TE19365.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers' anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

CRIME: THEFT OF VEHICLE

DATE: August 30, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-52107

Overnight on September 30th, a moped was stolen from outside of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Ellis St. The moped was chained and locked between the tires. The moped is described as a red 2008 Tomos, ST model. VIN: ZZ1A631238K173175.

