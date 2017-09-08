Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of September 8, 2017.

Ryan Kevin Willis (DOB 1992-12-26) is wanted for three counts of Breach of Undertaking.

Willis is described as a 24-year old non-white male, 6’1” tall and 166 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-51557