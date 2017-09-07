Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of September 7, 2017.

Anita Colleen Pasechnik (DOB 1968-02-29) is wanted for two counts of Breach of Recognizance.

Pasechnik is described as a 49-year-old Caucasian female, 5’7” tall and 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-1837