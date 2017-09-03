Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: THEFT FROM VEHICLE

DATE: May 26, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-27259

In the early morning hours of May 26, 2017, a lone male entered two unlocked vehicles at a residence on the 11000 block of Lodge Rd. The white male suspect took items from both vehicles including three bottles wine. Fortunately, video surveillance provided very clear pictures of this person of interest. If you recognize this person or vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: STOLEN VEHICLE - TRUCK

DATE: August 28, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-51672

On August 28, 2017, a truck was stolen from an auto dealer in the 9000 block of Glenmore Rd. The black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado truck is very distinctive with a long box, a metal push bar on the front, and a dent on the rear driver’s side bumper. There were no plates or canopy on the vehicle at the time of the theft.

VIN: 1GCHK236X7F544229

Photo: Crime Stoppers

