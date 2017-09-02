42177
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: West Kel

- | Story: 205540

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

             

CRIME:            RESIDENTIAL BREAK AND ENTER / THEFT OF VEHICLE

DATE:              August 28, 2017

RCMP FILE:     2017-51809

On August 28, 2017 thieves entered a residence on the 3900 block of Dessert Pines Avenue in Peachland through a door on the rear deck.  Although nothing was taken from the residence, a 2006 grey 2 door Porsche 911 with BC license plate BX911X and VIN # WP0AB29986S741859, was stolen.   If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

 

CRIME:            RESIDENTIAL BREAK AND ENTER / THEFT

DATE:              August 29, 2017

RCMP FILE:     2017-52033

On August 29, 2017, a rural residence on the 4000 block of Maxwell Road was broken into through an unsecured bedroom window.  The residence was rummaged through and numerous items were taken such as jewelry, coins, vehicle keys, lottery tickets and a large amount of cash.

 

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



45559
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories