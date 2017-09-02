Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: RESIDENTIAL BREAK AND ENTER / THEFT OF VEHICLE

DATE: August 28, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-51809

On August 28, 2017 thieves entered a residence on the 3900 block of Dessert Pines Avenue in Peachland through a door on the rear deck. Although nothing was taken from the residence, a 2006 grey 2 door Porsche 911 with BC license plate BX911X and VIN # WP0AB29986S741859, was stolen. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: RESIDENTIAL BREAK AND ENTER / THEFT

DATE: August 29, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-52033

On August 29, 2017, a rural residence on the 4000 block of Maxwell Road was broken into through an unsecured bedroom window. The residence was rummaged through and numerous items were taken such as jewelry, coins, vehicle keys, lottery tickets and a large amount of cash.

