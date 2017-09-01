44110
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

- | Story: 205539

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

 

CRIME:            MISCHIEF

DATE:              August 28, 2017

RCMP FILE:     2017-51590

Over the August 26th weekend at least 37 windows were broken on two stories of the Glenmore Elementary School located on the 900 block of Glenmore Road.  Air conditioning units were also damaged and a control panel box was partially pried open.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

 

CRIME:            MISCHIEF

DATE:              August 20, 2017

RCMP FILE:     2017-49830

During the evening of August 20th numerous vehicles, property and residences were spray painted with pink spray paint.  The vandalism occurred in the area of Spruceview Court and Britanico Road.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



43005
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



45348


35298