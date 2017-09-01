Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: MISCHIEF

DATE: August 28, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-51590

Over the August 26th weekend at least 37 windows were broken on two stories of the Glenmore Elementary School located on the 900 block of Glenmore Road. Air conditioning units were also damaged and a control panel box was partially pried open.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: MISCHIEF

DATE: August 20, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-49830

During the evening of August 20th numerous vehicles, property and residences were spray painted with pink spray paint. The vandalism occurred in the area of Spruceview Court and Britanico Road.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.