Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of September 1, 2017.

Nathan Dathaniel Weir (DOB 1978-02-07) is wanted for one count of Theft $5000 or under.

Weir is described as a 39-year old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 172 lbs. He has black (bleached blonde) hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-39321