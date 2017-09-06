Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of September 6, 2017.

Peter Albert Quinn (DOB 1965-03-20) is wanted for one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.

Quinn is described as a 52-year old non-white male, 6’1” tall and 221 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-39530