Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of September 5, 2017.

Stephanie Le-ann Lang (DOB 1988-12-17) is wanted for one count of Possession of Controlled Substance and two counts of Breach of Undertaking.

Lang is described as a 28-year old Caucasian female, 5’7” tall and 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-48353