Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of August 31, 2017.

Jesse William Shawcross (DOB 1983-03-23) is wanted for one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Shawcross is described as a 34-year old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 181 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-40350