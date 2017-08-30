Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of August 30, 2017.

Sarah Deanne Mandryk (DOB 1995-12-16) is wanted for five counts of theft under $5000.

Mandryk is described as a 21-year old Caucasian female, 5’2” tall and 100 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-28390