Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of August 28, 2017.

John Frederick Bailey (DOB 1966-09-10) is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000.

Bailey is described as a 50-year old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 210 lbs. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-58266