Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of August 28, 2017.

Michael James McEwan (DOB 1981-12-09) is wanted for one count of assault, one count of breach of undertaking and one count of fail to appear.

McEwan is described as a 35-year old non-white male, 6’0” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-2316