Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.  

    

CRIME:  STOLEN KAYAK

DATE:    May 7, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-26783

The owner of a missing kayak contacted Lake Country RCMP to report the disappearance that occurred on Sunday, May 7th.   The orange and yellow “Old Town Heron” kayak was taken from its locked location at a dock on Okanagan Centre Road West near Camp Road.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.   Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

 

CRIME:  THEFT FROM CHURCH SHED

DATE:    June 9, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-30594

A pastor from a Lake Country church located on the 12,000 block of Oceola Road called Lake Country RCMP when items were discovered missing from a shed on the church’s property.   Thieves took a wheelbarrow, two propane tanks and various tools sometime in the vicinity of June 2nd.  

            

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



