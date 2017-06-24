Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: THEFTS OF BOAT LEGS

DATE: May 28-June 15, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-27752, 2017-30327, 2017-30339, 2017-32042

A rash of boat motor leg thefts has been occurring in the West Kelowna and Peachland areas in the last few weeks. On May 28th a Bravo 3 leg was taken from a boat parked on Newport Road in West Kelowna (no s/n available). On June 8th a Merc Cruiser leg was taken from a 24 foot boat parked on 1st Avenue in Peachland (no s/n available) and a black Bravo 3 dual prop leg (serial # 0L772010) was taken from a Sea Ray 240 Sundancer parked on Beach Avenue. Finally, on June 15th a leg was stolen off a 27’ Baja Cigarette boat parked on Salloum Road in West Kelowna. This leg is black powder coated and valued between $10,000– $15,000. (no serial number available).

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: THEFT OF BOAT MOTOR

DATE: June 19, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-32910

A sailboat moored at the Westbank Yacht Club was boarded by a thief between June 11th and 19th. Several items were stolen, including a Honda 7.5 HP motor with serial number 1703984, a yellow safety kit, a boombox and a toolbox holding an assortment of tools. The sailboat incurred minor damage.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

