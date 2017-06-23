Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.

CRIME: THEFT FROM STORE

DATE: June 7, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-30132

A loss prevention officer from a local drug store located on Harvey Avenue contacted Kelowna RCMP on June 7th to report the theft of an $800 Kitchen Aid Pro 600 Series mixer (brushed nickel finish).

Video surveillance was reviewed and police would like to identify this male as a person of interest in the theft.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: SHOPLIFTING

DATE: May 5, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-22583

While reviewing video surveillance the owner of a Harvey Avenue store discovered a shoplifting incident. RCMP were contacted and informed that a woman wearing a pink jacket and black leggings entered the store on Saturday, April 15th, placed approximately $1000 worth of clothing in a large purse, exited the store to empty the purse and returned to the store for more goods. The female person of interest is shown in the photos.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

