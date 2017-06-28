Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 28, 2017.

Colin Graham Leigh (DOB 1989-06-12) is wanted for one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of breach of undertaking.

Leigh is described as a 27-year old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 192 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-23968