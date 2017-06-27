Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 27, 2017.

Justin Ryan Brewer (DOB 1982-07-11) is wanted for three counts of breach of undertaking.

Brewer is described as a 34-year old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-28056