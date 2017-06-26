Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 26, 2017.

René Adrian Daniels (DOB 1980-06-05) is wanted for two counts of breach of probation.

Daniels is described as a 37-year old non-white male, 6’0” tall and 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-24410