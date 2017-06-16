41717
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with ”Ktown”.      

 

CRIME:  Fraud

DATE:    25th April 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-20442

Police need your help in identifying this person. The suspect obtained a stolen credit card and used it throughout the Kelowna area to make fraudulent purchases. Many of the purchases were made at various stores located in the Orchard Park Mall.   

  

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.    

 

CRIME:  Graffiti

DATE:    2nd May 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-21864

On May 2nd 2017 Police received a report of graffiti sprayed on the walls of a business in the 1600 block of Ellis Street. The tagger was using the tag “ynot” and has been targeting other buildings in the downtown core area including the Queensway Bus Stop. Surveillance footage of a male suspect has been obtained. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $500.00 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of this suspect.

            

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), starting with “Ktown”.

