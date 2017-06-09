Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 9, 2017.

Jalissa Wyanne Loral Johns (DOB 1994-01-15) is wanted for one count of assault and one count of fail to appear.

Johns is described as a 23-year old non-white female, 5’10” tall and 271 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2015-55047