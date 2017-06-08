Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 8, 2017.

Darrell Leslie Anderson (DOB 1962-12-11) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Anderson is described as a 54-year old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 241 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-4551