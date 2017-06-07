Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 7, 2017.

James Russell Fraser (DOB 1984-04-30) is wanted for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Fraser is described as a 33-year old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-22120