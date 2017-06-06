Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 6, 2017.

Raphael Ouimet (DOB 1978-09-19) is wanted for one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of utter threats.

Ouimet is described as a 38-year old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 205 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2017-11186