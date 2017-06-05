Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of June 5, 2017.

Danielle Lynn Pedersen (DOB 1987-03-10) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000 and one count of breach of undertaking.

Pedersen is described as a 30-year old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-18152