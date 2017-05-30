Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of May 30, 2017.

Mark James Murray Mossman (DOB 1970-11-15) is wanted for four counts of drive while suspended.

Mossman is described as a 46-year old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-73073